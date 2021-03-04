Verizon customers with both wireless and Fios Home Internet can save more

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra-fast connections come with extra benefits when customers choose Verizon for both wireless and home Internet. We call it Verizon Mobile + Home Rewards, and it helps get the best pricing that Verizon offers. When customers sign up for both a Verizon Unlimited wireless plan and Fios Home Internet, they can enroll in Mobile + Home Rewards and save on both monthly bills. For a limited time, wireless customers that add Fios Home Internet, or vice versa, and enroll in Mobile + Home, can get extra discounts that lead to even greater monthly savings 2 .

What you need to know:

Mobile + Home Rewards program offers additional savings and the best pricing available at Verizon

Savings for customers who choose Verizon Unlimited and Fios Internet

Mobile + Home Rewards sweetens the deal with even more savings. Existing wireless or Fios Internet customers who sign up for the Verizon service they don’t yet have can receive a combined discount up to $30/mo. Customers who sign up for a new Unlimited and new Fios Gigabit Connection plan, within 30 days of each other, receive a “Welcome Offer” giving them a combined discount of $40 per month2!



Here’s the combined savings customers see each month:

$20/mo w/Unlimited plan and new Fios 200 or 400 Mbps

$20/mo w/Fios 200 or 400 Mbps and new Unlimited plan

$30/mo w/Unlimited plan and new Fios Gigabit Connection

$30/mo w/Fios Gigabit Connection and new Unlimited plan

$30/mo w/new Unlimited plan and new Fios 200 or 400 Mbps

$40/mo w/new Unlimited plan and new Fios Gigabit Connection

How to get Verizon Mobile + Home Rewards

Enrolling in Mobile + Home Rewards is simple. Just sign up for a qualifying Verizon wireless and a Fios Home Internet plan, and then follow these steps:

Set up My Verizon and My Fios accounts Open the My Verizon app and enroll in Verizon Up Choose Mobile + Home Rewards in Verizon Up Tap “Join now” and complete the set-up process ( additional guide here )

Switch and get more

Mobile + Home Rewards can be paired with existing Verizon discounts for first responders, military, nurses, teachers or students and other current promotions for eligible new customers. Mobile + Home benefits also include a $5/month credit to use for future phone, tablet, smartwatch or connected device purchases3.