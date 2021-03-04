DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Tender Offer Adler Group S.A.: Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender 04.03.2021 / 15:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender

Luxembourg, March 4, 2021 - Adler Group S.A. hereby announces the launch of a tender for the mandate to audit its stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021.

Auditors and audit firms may express their interest in the tender by March 16, 2021 by email to audit-tender@adler-group.com.

At the end of this period and subject to signing a confidentiality agreement, the tender documents will be provided.

