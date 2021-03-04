 

ADLER Group S.A.
Société anonyme
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B 197554

Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender

Luxembourg, March 4, 2021 - Adler Group S.A. hereby announces the launch of a tender for the mandate to audit its stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021.

Auditors and audit firms may express their interest in the tender by March 16, 2021 by email to audit-tender@adler-group.com.

At the end of this period and subject to signing a confidentiality agreement, the tender documents will be provided.



 

Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
DGAP-News Adler Group S.A.: Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Tender Offer Adler Group S.A.: Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender 04.03.2021 / 15:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ADLER Group S.A.Société anonyme 1B …

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
ROUNDUP 2: Wohnungsriese Vonovia mit guten Zahlen - Kritik an Mietsteigerung
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einleitung eines Prüfungsausschreibungsverfahrens (deutsch)
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einleitung eines Prüfungsausschreibungsverfahrens
01.03.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Infineon ersetzt Nokia im Eurostoxx 50
22.02.21
ROUNDUP: Bundesbank warnt erneut vor überhöhten Immobilienpreisen
22.02.21
Studie:  Immobilienboom bremst Trend zu größeren Wohnungen
22.02.21
Die meisten Vermieter in Berlin halten sich an den Mietendeckel
22.02.21
Studie: Wohneigentum in einigen Städten erschwinglicher geworden
19.02.21
Verbände fordern bundesweiten Mietenstopp

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
358
ADO Properties - Berlin Pure Play auf Immobilien
29.06.20
2
DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. erwirbt Kontrolle über Deutschlands führenden Pr