Zebra Technologies to Present at the Stephens Best Ideas Conference

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the company will virtually present at the Stephens Best Ideas Conference on Wed., March 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Central Standard Time).

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com. A replay will also be available at investors.zebra.com after the event.