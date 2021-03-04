 

Zebra Technologies to Present at the Stephens Best Ideas Conference

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the company will virtually present at the Stephens Best Ideas Conference on Wed., March 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Central Standard Time).

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com. A replay will also be available at investors.zebra.com after the event.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2021 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.



