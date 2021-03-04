UPDATE -- Northeast Bank Announces Sale of Paycheck Protection Program Loans

PORTLAND, Maine, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, announced today that it has entered into a Loan Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Loan Sale Agreement”) with The Loan Source, Inc. (“Loan Source”) to sell to Loan Source all loans originated by the Bank under the current round of the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). From January 11, 2021 through February 26, 2021, the Bank had received SBA approval for $1.84 billion of PPP loans, of which $1.65 billion have been funded. After amortizing previously unamortized PPP loan origination fees and other costs, the Bank expects to realize a pre-tax gain of approximately $26.0 million, or an after-tax gain of approximately $18.2 million, in the current fiscal quarter on the sale of the $1.65 billion of funded PPP loans.



Pursuant to the Bank’s previously disclosed Correspondent Agreement (“Correspondent Agreement”) with Loan Source and ACAP SME, LLC (“ACAP”), the Bank will continue to act as correspondent for Loan Source in connection with Loan Source’s pledge of PPP loans to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) and ACAP will continue to act as loan service provider for the PPP loans pledged by Loan Source. Under the Correspondent Agreement, the Bank receives correspondent fee income in the amount of 50% of the net servicing income earned on the loans pledged by Loan Source. Through February 26, 2021, Loan Source had purchased $4.72 billion in principal amount of PPP loans, which will increase by the $1.65 billion to be purchased from the Bank and any additional PPP loans sold to Loan Source as discussed above.

The Bank continues to originate PPP loans, which it will sell to Loan Source along with the remaining SBA approved and unfunded PPP loans under the terms of the Loan Sale Agreement until the PPPLF is closed. However, the Bank does not expect the volume of PPP loan originations to continue at the same rate of PPP loan originations previously closed.

“At the end of Round 1 of the PPP program in August 2020, we, along with our loan service provider, ACAP, anticipated that Congress would recognize the need for and enact legislation to provide additional PPP funds,” said Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the period from the end of Round 1 until Economic Aid Act was passed on December 27, 2020, we made significant investments in marketing to generate more leads and technology to assist in our thorough underwriting process. These investments have paid off well. On February 28, 2021, the SBA reported that Northeast Bank was the eleventh largest Round 2 PPP lender in dollar volume.” Mr. Wayne continued, “We are proud to continue to assist so many small businesses and employees around the country.”