Loncor Announces Additional Results from Infill Drilling within Open Pit Shell at its Adumbi Deposit

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. (" Loncor " or the " Company ") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68% owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The final infill core hole within the Adumbi open pit shell, LADD008 intersected 43.10 metres grading 1.68 g/t gold, 0.78 metres grading 21.8 g/t gold and 14.98 metres grading 3.62 g/t gold including 3.09 metres grading 13.28 g/t gold.

Borehole

Number From (m) To (m) Intersected

Width (m) Grade (g/t) Au LADD008 235.05 278.15 43.10 1.68 LADD008 291.80 298.90 7.10 1.34 LADD008 305.15 305.93 0.78 21.8 LADD008 323.80 338.78 14.98 3.62 LADD008

including 335.75 338.78 3.09 13.28



Borehole LADD008 intersected the mineralization at a vertical depth of 272 metres below surface and within the southeastern boundary of the US$1,500 open pit shell (see Figures 2 and 3 below), and had an inclination of minus 65 degrees and azimuth of 218 degrees at the start of hole and regular measurements of inclination and azimuth were taken at 30 metre intervals down the hole. All core was orientated, and it is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised sections are 62% of the intersected width. All intercepted grades are uncut.

Drilling is now focussed on the downdip/down plunge extensions below the open pit shell where the gold mineralization remains open. The deepest core hole of this drilling campaign, LADD009 has now been completed and assays are awaited. Boreholes LADD011 and LADD012 are currently being drilled (LADD010 was abandoned before reaching target depth due to mechanical problems and LADD012 is being drilled in its place).