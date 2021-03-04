GoodRx Launches GoodRx Helps, a $40+ Million Charitable Initiative to Help Improve Healthcare for Americans Who Need It Most

In connection with the company’s recent initial public offering, GoodRx has dedicated more than 1 million shares, valued at over $40 million as of December 18, 2020, to fund and support GoodRx Helps. Today’s announcement reflects the beginning of a multi-year commitment which is expected to provide over $5 million worth of medications in 2021.

GoodRx , America’s leading source for healthcare savings, today launched GoodRx Helps , a philanthropic initiative that provides free prescriptions and care to patients in need. For the program’s first effort, GoodRx has partnered with the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) to provide free medications to those who are unable to afford healthcare due to systemic barriers.

“Since GoodRx began in 2011, we’ve worked to help Americans get the care they need at a price they can afford, but we know there are times when discounts aren’t enough,” said GoodRx co-CEO and co-founder Doug Hirsch. “With GoodRx Helps, we hope to assist more patients who feel they’ve run out of options, especially in underserved communities that disproportionately face greater challenges when seeking affordable care.”

As the country faces an unprecedented public health crisis, GoodRx Helps is working to reach those who have been impacted the most. According to a recent GoodRx analysis,1 healthcare and the economy have been inextricably linked, with more than 25 million people losing employer-sponsored health insurance. This has resulted in an even higher number of Americans filling fewer prescriptions while still spending more out-of-pocket. GoodRx estimates that increased unemployment resulted in 56 million fewer prescriptions filled during the first six months of the pandemic.

To address this dire need, GoodRx Helps will fully subsidize prescriptions for almost 1,000 medications at 23 clinics across the United States, including California, Texas, Florida, and New York, with more expected to be added. Medical providers simply enroll patients into the program, and GoodRx then sends the medication for free to the clinic for the patient’s use. The clinics selected for the program primarily serve communities with low income patients who traditionally face additional barriers to healthcare, including people from BIPOC, immigrant, and LGBTQ+ communities.