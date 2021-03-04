Investors are hereby notified that they have until 60 days from this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California captioned Farhar v. Ontrak, Inc., et al., (Case No. 2:21-cv-01987) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ontrak, Inc. (“Ontrak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTRK ) securities between November 5, 2020 and February 26, 2021 , inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

On March 1, 2021, Ontrak issued a press release announced preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2020. Therein, the Company stated that its largest customer had terminated its contract with Ontrak, effective June 26, 2021. The Company stated that this customer “evaluated Ontrak on a provider basis” and “[a]s such, the customer evaluated [Ontrak’s] performance based on [its] ability to achieve the lowest possible cost per medical visit, and not on [its] clinical outcomes data or medical cost savings.” The Company also stated that “the coaching model which Ontrak has pioneered for over a decade was seen by the customer to be less relevant to their performance metrics.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $27.32, or more than 46%, to close at $31.62 per share on March 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Ontrak’s largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak’s performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) that, as a result, Ontrak’s largest customer did not find the Company’s program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) that, because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company’s revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak’s financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

