Mastercard Tees-Up to Present a Reimagined 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational

As the onsite fan experience continues to evolve, Mastercard has reimagined the fan experience at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for both those in attendance and watching from home. Given fan demand and pandemic-related safety concerns, Mastercard has deployed an array of innovations to enable Tap & Go contactless purchasing at concessions and merchandise locations throughout Bay Hill, including at the expanded Mastercard Club featuring panoramic views of the course.

"The extraordinary circumstances of the past year have challenged us to establish fresh connections with consumers and redesign how people enjoy sports in ways that are safe, exciting and special,” said Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Marketing and Communications in North America for Mastercard. “This year, Mastercard is proud to present the Arnold Palmer Invitational by providing our cardholders with unique and priceless golf experiences that blend the physical and digital environment, enhancing fans’ interactions with the game.”