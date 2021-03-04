 

Mastercard Tees-Up to Present a Reimagined 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Business Wire
04.03.2021   

As the onsite fan experience continues to evolve, Mastercard has reimagined the fan experience at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for both those in attendance and watching from home. Given fan demand and pandemic-related safety concerns, Mastercard has deployed an array of innovations to enable Tap & Go contactless purchasing at concessions and merchandise locations throughout Bay Hill, including at the expanded Mastercard Club featuring panoramic views of the course.

"The extraordinary circumstances of the past year have challenged us to establish fresh connections with consumers and redesign how people enjoy sports in ways that are safe, exciting and special,” said Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Marketing and Communications in North America for Mastercard. “This year, Mastercard is proud to present the Arnold Palmer Invitational by providing our cardholders with unique and priceless golf experiences that blend the physical and digital environment, enhancing fans’ interactions with the game.”

Engaging fans with Priceless Experiences from Home

During the tournament, Mastercard and the PGA TOUR are providing cardholders with unique player access through the Mastercard Autograph Zone, a new experience enabling fans to virtually meet a PGA TOUR player and watch them sign a pin flag to be mailed to the fan’s home. Justin Rose and Graeme McDowell will be among the first golfers to reengage fans with the program extending to nine additional PGA TOUR events in 2021, reaching 500 cardholders across the season. This initiative will be part of a larger fan engagement program with the PGA TOUR called “Ask a Player with Mastercard,” in which fans will be able to have their questions asked and answered by players throughout the season, starting at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

“Throughout our longstanding partnership, Mastercard has pushed boundaries to evolve the PGA TOUR fan experience and incorporate technology in creative ways that transform how fans appreciate golf,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “During this time of limited on-site spectators, we are joining together to connect fans to their favorite golfers, by providing meaningful experiences shared at golf events and delivering moments that fans will cherish for a lifetime.”

