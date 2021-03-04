IsZo Capital Provides Important Update Regarding Special Meeting of Nam Tai Shareholders

IsZo Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, “IsZo” or “we”), which beneficially owns approximately 12.1% of the outstanding shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) (“Nam Tai” or the “Company”), today announced that the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (the “Court”) has ordered the Company to convene a meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) on April 26, 2021 and fix a record date of March 15, 2021. On September 11, 2020, IsZo delivered to Nam Tai verified requests to convene a Special Meeting from holders of approximately 40% of the Company’s outstanding shares – a number far in excess of the 30% requirement (the “Requisition”). IsZo has been seeking to convene the Special Meeting for the purpose of providing shareholders an opportunity to reconstitute Nam Tai’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) by removing a majority of the incumbents and installing six highly-qualified and independent individuals: Michael Cricenti, Cindy Chen Delano, Bo Hu, Louis Leung, Paula J. Poskon and Jeffrey Tuder. IsZo believes that the right leadership can help unlock the true value of Nam Tai’s current assets, which the Company’s own valuation estimates have suggested is up to $40 per share.

IsZo is pleased that shareholders will finally have the opportunity to vote to reconstitute the Board at the Special Meeting now that the Court ruled in its favor and reached a judgement that voids the $170 million private placement executed by the Company on October 5, 2020. As a reminder, IsZo filed a lawsuit in October 2020 against Nam Tai, Kaisa Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1638) (“Kaisa”) wholly-owned subsidiary Greater Sail Limited (“Kaisa-Greater Sail”) and West Ridge Investment Company Limited (“West Ridge”) seeking to invalidate the Company’s private placement, which had distributed more than 16 million common shares to Kaisa-Greater Sail, taking its ownership from 23.9% to 43.9% of the outstanding shares, and more than 2.6 million common shares to West Ridge. IsZo believed the private placement, which was executed after the Company received the Requisition to remove and replace the Kaisa-affiliated directors from the Board, represented a blatant entrenchment maneuver intended to prevent boardroom change at the Special Meeting by significantly boosting Kaisa’s ownership and diluting other shareholders.