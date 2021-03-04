Introduction I am pleased to present Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020.

Performance and dividends

The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 31 December 2020 was £73.7 million or 73.48 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 3.89 pence per share (5.6 per cent.) since 30 September 2020. The uplift in NAV is predominantly a result of the sale of the Company’s care home investments after the period end, which are reflected in the 31 December 2020 NAV, and further information on the disposal can be found below.

After accounting for the dividend paid of 1.74 pence per share on 29 January 2021 to shareholders on the register on 8 January 2021, the NAV is 71.74 pence per share.

Portfolio

The following investments have been made during the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020:

New investments £000’s Activity Seldon Technologies Limited 902 Software company that enables enterprises to deploy Machine Learning models in production. uMedeor Limited (T/A uMed) 334 A middleware technology platform that enables life science organisations to conduct medical research programmes. Total new investments 1,236





Further investments £000’s Activity Limitless Technology Limited 151 Provider of a customer service platform powered by the crowd and machine learning technology. Arecor Limited 69 Development of biopharmaceuticals through the application of a formulation technology platform. Total further investments 220

Disposals

The following material disposals were made during the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020:

Portfolio company £000’s G. Network Communications Limited 1,281 Disposal of investment on a cost of £228,000. Clear Review Limited 793 Disposal of investment on a cost of £384,000. Total proceeds 2,074

Top ten holdings (as at 31 December 2020)