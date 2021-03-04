 

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Interim Management Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 16:10  |  85   |   |   

ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
LEI Code: 213800JKELS32V2OK421
Interim Management Statement

Introduction
I am pleased to present Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020.

Performance and dividends
The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 31 December 2020 was £73.7 million or 73.48 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 3.89 pence per share (5.6 per cent.) since 30 September 2020. The uplift in NAV is predominantly a result of the sale of the Company’s care home investments after the period end, which are reflected in the 31 December 2020 NAV, and further information on the disposal can be found below.

After accounting for the dividend paid of 1.74 pence per share on 29 January 2021 to shareholders on the register on 8 January 2021, the NAV is 71.74 pence per share.

Portfolio
The following investments have been made during the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020:

New investments £000’s Activity
Seldon Technologies Limited 902 Software company that enables enterprises to deploy Machine Learning models in production.
uMedeor Limited (T/A uMed) 334 A middleware technology platform that enables life science organisations to conduct medical research programmes.
Total new investments 1,236  


Further investments £000’s Activity
Limitless Technology Limited 151 Provider of a customer service platform powered by the crowd and machine learning technology.
Arecor Limited 69 Development of biopharmaceuticals through the application of a formulation technology platform.
Total further investments 220  

Disposals
The following material disposals were made during the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020:

Portfolio company £000’s  
G. Network Communications Limited 1,281 Disposal of investment on a cost of £228,000.
Clear Review Limited 793 Disposal of investment on a cost of £384,000.
Total proceeds 2,074  

Top ten holdings (as at 31 December 2020)

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Interim Management Statement ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLCLEI Code: 213800JKELS32V2OK421 Interim Management Statement Introduction I am pleased to present Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 October 2020 to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Total voting rights and Capital