 

Dassault Systèmes disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 4, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: on February 25, 2021 and February 26, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/index.php/regulated-information/permanent-inf ...

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 25-Feb-2021 FR0000130650 16,289 171.9886 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 25-Feb-2021 FR0000130650 5,167 171.9976 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 25-Feb-2021 FR0000130650 2,673 171.9921 TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 26-Feb-2021 FR0000130650 51,778 171.7171 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 26-Feb-2021 FR0000130650 16,770 171.7137 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 26-Feb-2021 FR0000130650 6,941 171.7371 TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24

 ; 

Attachment


