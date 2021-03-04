Dassault Systèmes disclosure of trading in own shares
Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 4, 2021
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: on February 25, 2021 and February 26, 2021
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/index.php/regulated-information/permanent-inf ...
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|25-Feb-2021
|FR0000130650
|16,289
|171.9886
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|25-Feb-2021
|FR0000130650
|5,167
|171.9976
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|25-Feb-2021
|FR0000130650
|2,673
|171.9921
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Feb-2021
|FR0000130650
|51,778
|171.7171
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Feb-2021
|FR0000130650
|16,770
|171.7137
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Feb-2021
|FR0000130650
|6,941
|171.7371
|TQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
;
Attachment
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare