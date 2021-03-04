DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provide a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, applications in border security, pipelines, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, mine safety, and renewables today announced the appointment of “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors.



“‘Big Mike’ is the founder of Pipeline Construction and Maintenance, Inc., a Louisiana based Oil & Gas construction company, and brings over 39 years of Energy Industry experience to DarkPulse,” said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of DarkPulse. The Company continues to explore opportunities in the worldwide Energy market with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expanding its global market position. Mr. O’Leary continued, “Mr. Fesi will be a great contributor to these efforts, as he assists the DarkPulse team in refining market-ready applications for the versatile technology.”

Mr. Fesi commented that “DarkPulse technology will undoubtedly be the advanced monitoring solution necessary to maintain our Energy Infrastructure and continue safe, responsible production for our future generations.”

About DarkPulse , Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.