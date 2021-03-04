DGAP-News: NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance/Legal Matter NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH: Crisis and Litigation Communicators' Alliance (CLCA) welcomes Russian Baikal Communications Group as its newest member 04.03.2021 / 16:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Litigation-PR specialist NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH Berlin/Germany welcomes the newest member of the Crisis and Litigation Communicators' Alliance (CLCA): Baikal Communications Group from Russia.

Russian Baikal Communications Group is the newest CLCA partner

Berlin / Moskau, March 4th, 2021 - The Crisis and Litigation Communicators' Alliance (CLCA), an international network of leading Litigation and Crisis PR agencies from across Australia, Europe, the United States, East and Southeast Asia continues its growth and is delighted to announce its newest member - Baikal Communications Group from the Russian Federation. Uwe Wolff, CEO of NAÏMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH in Berlin: "I am very pleased that Baikal Communication Group has joined our network. There are countless economic, political and cultural connections between Germany and Russia. Through Baikal Communications Group we now have the opportunity to represent our clients in Russia as well and provide them access to decision-makers in politics and business."

Eduard Voytenko, CEO and Managing Director of Baikal Communications Group. "We are extremely thrilled and deeply enthusiastic about the collaborative prospects with NAÏMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH within the framework of the CLCA. It is an unquestionable fact that Germany and the Russian Federation currently enjoy the versatile bilateral multisectoral relations with engagement of public sector, business structures and scientific community. We would be very glad to provide the high-quality professional assistance to our partners from Germany in different areas of our expertise, ranging from Government Relations, Lobbying to Litigation PR and Crisis Communications. Looking forward to future fruitful cooperation".