 

Same Day Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 132,380 Million by 2026 at CAGR 50.0% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Same Day Delivery Market is Segmented by Type (B2B, B2C, Others), and Application (Food, Consumer, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Mail & Package Delivery Category.

The global Same Day Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 132380 Million by 2026, from USD 7546.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 50.0% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving Same Day Delivery Market size are the increasing demand for e-commerce and growth in prevalence for the utilization of smartphones across the world, and awareness of the Internet of Things.

The Same Day Delivery Market report offers a comprehensive overview of the industry leaders and provides information on the expertise and capabilities of these businesses. The study also covers details of the industry's competitive environment and provides information on the products provided by different businesses. 

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SAME DAY DELIVERY MARKET SIZE

The same-day delivery market size is expected to increase drastically due to increased online purchases, combined with the growth in the e-commerce businesses. Same day delivery service integrates the convenience of online retail shopping with the immediacy of physical retail stores. Ease of ordering through online platforms and reduced shipping time drives the Same Day Delivery Market size. 

Also, the ongoing replacement of online sales through e-commerce platforms for stationary retail sales has led to a substantial increase in B2C shipments. Thus, the increase in shipments, coupled with customer demand for faster delivery services, is expected to fuel the same day delivery market size.

It is anticipated that the need for complex distribution infrastructure, combined with the high initial investment, would curb the growth of same day delivery market size. To prevent late deliveries, businesses operating in the same day delivery industry need to concentrate on building effective delivery infrastructure. In addition, to provide consumers with distribution facilities, the big e-commerce platforms are setting up their own logistics operations. 

