Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) to Shore Bancshares, Inc. is fair to Severn Bancorp shareholders.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, holders of Severn Bancorp common stock will have the right to receive 0.6207 shares of Shore common stock and $1.59 in cash for each share of Severn Bancorp common stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether Severn Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Severn Bancorp shareholders; (2) determine whether Shore is underpaying for Severn Bancorp; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Severn Bancorp shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Severn Bancorp shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Severn Bancorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005737/en/