 

DIAGNOS and the third largest optical retailer in Costa Rica Piloting CARA and its Telemedicine technology

04.03.2021, 16:41  |  82   |   |   

BROSSARD, Quebec, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the signing of a contract with Óptica Central, the third largest optical chain store in Costa Rica for implementation of CARA across Costa Rica.

“Óptica Central, in collaboration with Aselcom, DIAGNOS’ distributor, are pleased to start screening the population across our optical stores by providing DIAGNOS’ proven AI solution for early detection of eye illnesses, such as Diabetic Retinopathy, as well as preventing blindness caused by diabetes.   There is no doubt that DIAGNOS’ experience in Costa Rica, and in other Latin American countries, has been at the forefront in proving its service with their remarkable technology,” said Mr. Jefrey Salas, CEO of Óptica Central.

“At DIAGNOS we have made our mark in different parts of the world, in collaboration with our partners and different stakeholders, where our AI technology and experience for serving patients has set the standard. We know that Diabetic Retinopathy has become the main cause of blindness worldwide occurring in patients aged 20-64 years. Costa Rica is no different from other countries, with almost 15% of its population over 20 having diabetes, with less than 11% diagnosed. At least 35% have been identified with Diabetic Retinopathy within the diabetic population and 10% are in jeopardy of having severe retinopathy that will affect their vision. Our technology is helping now, through Óptica Central, to fill this gap,” said Mr. Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About Óptica Central
Founded in July 1983, Óptica Central, located in Alajuela, has become a pioneer in the visual health service offering optics and optometry services. Since its inception, it has been contributing to the visual health of the population with affordable prices and a variety of products such as: Specialties Medical Center, 8 Service Centers / Opticians in the metropolitan area, with more than 40 stores located in national territory of Costa Rica.

About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based of its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s AI-based image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

CONTACT: For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President
DIAGNOS Inc.
Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224
alarente@diagnos.ca



