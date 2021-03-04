OSLO, Norway, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oslo, 4 March 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX) ("Targovax" or the "Company") on 1 March 2021, regarding the board of directors' resolution to increase the share capital of the Company in connection with the exercise of employee options.

The share capital increase has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). The Company's new share capital is NOK 8,656,110.60, divided into 86,561,106 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.