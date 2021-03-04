 

Rafarma Embarks on Aggressive Global Partnerships Plan

Nicosia, Cyprus, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) is pleased to announce its newly formulated strategies for aggressive global growth in 2021/2022. Given Rafarma’s current market position and the regulatory arena for the circulation of medicinal drugs in various countries, the strategies are to pursue aggressive promotion of the company's technologies and their implementation.

The optimal scenario for such promotion is the expansion of collaboration with developers and effective commercial partners in the world market. These collaboration should provide faster access to key global and regional markets for the company's products achieved by contracts for partnership and mutual distribution. Such collaboration will significantly reduce the costs of product promotion and accelerate projects to develop new medicinal drugs and technologies, and their distribution.

In pursuit of these strategies, Rafarma is actively involved in the process of establishing contractual partnerships with approximately 200 companies in various countries, to be finalized by the summer of 2022. These include the USA, the EU and the ASEAN countries, China, Japan, Singapore, South Africa and Russia. Contractual partnerships have already been finalized with several companies in China, Uzbekistan, Czech Republic, Singapore, Malaysia and Russia.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:
RAFARMA
(307) 429-2029




