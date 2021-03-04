 

Rackspace Technology and Sentrics Enhance Senior Digital Experience with Innovative AI/ML Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 17:05  |  66   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the successful completion of a major artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities initiative for Sentrics, the company revolutionizing the future of senior living. The implementation enables voice control in Sentrics’ Engage360 application, enhancing hands-free capabilities that will benefit the company’s senior care facility customers.

Sentrics provides data-driven solutions that deliver a complete view of residents in assisted living care facilities. As the pandemic evolved, Sentrics knew it would have to optimize its application to ensure the well-being of senior citizens who were isolated in assisted living facilities. To provide mobility impaired seniors with a voice-controlled, all-in-one digital platform, Sentrics turned to Onica, a Rackspace Technology company and an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, for AI and ML expertise. With an urgent, expedited timeline in mind, the two teams worked to quickly add voice-controlled features to Engage360, a TV platform that allows residents to communicate with family and friends, manage a personal activity calendar, request services and more.

“The impact of COVID-19 on seniors living in assisted facilities really opened our eyes to the dire need for residents to virtually engage with others in their communities,” said Cory Patterson, vice president of Technology at Sentrics. “The Rackspace Technology team was on it and met deadlines much more quickly than we expected. As a result, we launched with a more robust product than we initially imagined, allowing us to improve the quality of life for seniors during a very serious crisis.”

To enable voice controls, Rackspace Technology team leveraged Amazon Lex, a service for building conversational interfaces into any application using voice and text and the technology that powers Amazon Alexa. Using the artificial intelligence capabilities of Amazon Lex, Rackspace Technology created a chatbot device that connected to seniors’ televisions, giving them access to an enhanced range of services. The Rackspace Technology team developed, implemented, trained and tested the natural-language-processing-powered chatbot tool ahead of the urgent six-week timeline.

“Sentrics is providing a critical resource for keeping seniors in touch with their communities while they are isolated from the outside world,” says Jeff DeVerter, CTO of Rackspace Technology. “We look forward to seeing how Sentrics’ Engage360 application will continue to evolve and benefit the lives of seniors through the pandemic and beyond.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology and Sentrics Enhance Senior Digital Experience with Innovative AI/ML Initiatives SAN ANTONIO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the successful completion of a major artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Rackspace Technology zum Cloudflare Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year ernannt
24.02.21
Rackspace Technology Named Cloudflare Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year
19.02.21
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Rackspace Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
18.02.21
Rackspace Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
17.02.21
Rackspace Technology zum CloudHealth Global Partner of the Year ernannt
16.02.21
Rackspace Technology Named the CloudHealth Global Partner of the Year
12.02.21
Rackspace Technology und HiMed verbessern die Patientenversorgung mit cloudbasierter Patientenakten-Führung
11.02.21
Rackspace Technology erhält Auszeichnung als „Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider“
11.02.21
Rackspace Technology and HiMed Improve Patient Care with Cloud-Based Record Keeping
10.02.21
Rackspace Technology Achieves Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Designation