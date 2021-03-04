 

Orgenesis Schedules Fiscal 2020 Year-End Business Update Conference Call

04.03.2021, 17:15   

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the 2020 fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-545-0320 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0016 for international callers and using entry code 796258. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2585/40294 or on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website here.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website (https://ir.orgenesis.com/overview#/) through Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Tuesday, March 23, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 40294.

About Orgenesis
Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCare Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. Learn more about the work Orgenesis is doing at www.orgenesis.com.

Contact for Orgenesis:
David Waldman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1021




