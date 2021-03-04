 

OrthoPediatrics Corp. Crosses Milestone Treating 200,000 Children with Orthopedic Conditions

WARSAW, Ind., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that as of March 2021, it estimates over 200,000 children with orthopedic conditions have been treated with OP products.

“For over 14 years, OrthoPediatrics has been able to provide surgical solutions and treatments to help children. We are humbled to have now treated over 200,000 children,” commented David Bailey OrthoPediatrics President. “We remain dedicated to expanding the quality and range of our surgical solutions for children. We are excited to continue on our mission and help even more children around the world and to be at the forefront of addressing this unmet medical need.”

OrthoPediatrics was founded in 2006 to focus on the neglected field of orthopedic implants for children. By that time, implantable orthopedic devices in adults were becoming the norm, but too often, adult implants were modified in the operating room so they could be used in children. The Company’s vision was to address the problem of off-label use of adult implants by building a different kind of orthopedic company; a company focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and committed to the cause of improving the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

