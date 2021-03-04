How Can You “Spot the Difference” in Online School? Go With One That Has Experience! Washington Virtual Academies-Omak Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022

WAVA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

After an academic year like no other, Washington Virtual Academies-Omak (WAVA), a full-time online public-school academy serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

WAVA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Washington, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the Omak School District. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

“Parents only want their children to be successful and WAVA can provide them with that opportunity,” said Summer Shelton, Head of School. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to do well at the next level.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. WAVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

WAVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://wava.k12.com/.

About Washington Virtual Academies

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a full-time online and blended public school open to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is an Alternative Learning Experience school program of the Omak School District. As part of the Washington public school system, WAVA is tuition-free, and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about WAVA, visit wava.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005001/en/