IDVA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

After an academic year like no other, Idaho Virtual Academy ( IDVA ), a full-time online public-school academy serving students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

IDVA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Idaho, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the Idaho public school system. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

“One of the biggest things this pandemic showed us is that students, and parents, need consistency in their education,” said Kelly Edginton, head of school. “Our world-class technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the reliable advantage they need to succeed throughout high school, and beyond.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. IDVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

IDVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://idva.k12.com/.

About Idaho Virtual Academy

Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA) is an online public charter school serving students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Idaho public school system, IDVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. Learn more at idva.k12.com.

