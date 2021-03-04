 

Verimatrix Takes Home Two 2021 Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it won two gold awards in this year’s Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program.

Verimatrix Multi-DRM won in the Digital Rights Management (North America) category while Verimatrix’s Application Shielding suite of products were recognized in the Automotive Security IoT (North America) category. It marks the third straight year the company has received honors from the award program that pays tribute to a wide variety of cybersecurity companies spanning the world’s largest vendors to the most recent startups. Verimatrix’s code shielding and embedded security capabilities picked up kudos in previous years.

“The automotive industry stands as a superb example of a vertical where Verimatrix uniquely addresses multiple cybersecurity needs – in this case, vital components such as keyless entry mobile apps and infotainment systems, said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “Additionally, our Multi-DRM solution continues to receive ever-growing praise from customers seeking to easily scale their offerings while maintaining a frictionless user experience. This ongoing recognition in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards underscores our commitment to offering a powerful combination of security and usability.”

Winners are selected based on the strength of the nomination, including demonstrated leadership, excellence and results in cybersecurity, depending on the specific category and the supporting information provided by the organization. For more information on this year’s Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program and its winners, visit https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2021-cybersecurity-product ....

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.



