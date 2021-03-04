 

American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $35,000 in Disaster Relief to Military Families in Texas

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, today announced a $25,000 donation on behalf of the American Water Charitable Foundation and a $10,000 donation on behalf of the American Water Military Services Group (MSG) to the United Service Organizations (USO) to provide disaster relief for military families in Texas impacted by winter storm Uri. Donations were distributed between USO Fort Hood and USO San Antonio local chapters to align with our MSG footprint.

“Our hearts go out to the residents of Texas who have been impacted by recent weather events. During these challenging times, we are proud to support the USO and the men and women who serve our country and their families,” said Walter Lynch, American Water President and CEO and U.S. Army veteran. “Giving back to our military families, and customers is an integral part of our core values. We continue to provide safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater treatment services for service members, families and civilians at 17 military bases across the country.”

The USO continuously adapts to the needs of our men and women in uniform and their families, so they can focus on their mission. This includes supporting military installations in Texas during the winter storm.

“We applaud the USO’s tireless efforts to support our military service members, families and surrounding communities during the recent unprecedented winter storms in Texas,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. “USO is the nation's leading organization that serves active-duty service members and military families. The Foundation is honored to support their mission.”

Additionally, American Water leveraged its resources and contacts in the bottled water industry and sent 10,000 gallons of bottled water to Austin, TX, to support those in need.

American Water
 With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Charitable Foundation
 The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. The Foundation helps support American Water employee-identified nonprofit endeavors.



