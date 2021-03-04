 

NIC Awarded Contract to Continue Operating the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 17:49  |  63   |   |   

NIC Federal, a subsidiary of NIC Inc. (EGOV), has been selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to continue operating its award-winning Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP).

PSP is a digital government service that helps motor carriers inform hiring decisions by offering immediate and secure access to a commercial driver’s five-year crash and three-year inspection histories.

“Since 2010, industry adoption of PSP has helped improve the safety of commercial motor vehicles on America’s roadways,” said Laura Johnson, General Manager of NIC Federal. “NIC is proud to continue delivering this safety program on behalf of FMCSA.”

Procured via a no-cost contracting model funded entirely by transactional fees paid by end users of the service, NIC will deliver complete operational and secure payment processing support for PSP on behalf of FMCSA.

“At NIC, we strive to enhance the government experience for all. Use of contracting models that are funded by transaction fees—not appropriations—transform how digital government services are delivered and consumed for the better,” said Danielle Schefer, Vice President of NIC Federal. “By placing greater accountability on the part of private industry to build, enhance, and actively promote digital government services that citizens and business will want to use, the ‘build it and forget it’ mind-set is avoided—resulting in cost savings, improved constituent experiences and increased efficiency for government.”

About NIC Federal

Headquartered in Arlington, Va., NIC Federal partners with federal agencies to transform how constituents interact with the services government provides. NIC’s digital solutions enable agencies to dedicate more time and resources to their missions while minimizing government risk, cost and oversight requirements. NIC Federal is part of the NIC family of companies.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,800 federal, state, and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NIC Awarded Contract to Continue Operating the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program NIC Federal, a subsidiary of NIC Inc. (EGOV), has been selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to continue operating its award-winning Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP). PSP is a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Hawaii Office of Information Practices, NIC Hawaii Launch Modernized State Public Meetings Calendar
02.03.21
Kansas Real Estate Appraisal Board Launches Redesigned Website
25.02.21
NIC CEO Harry Herington Earns Worldwide Honor
24.02.21
NIC INC INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of NIC Inc. - EGOV
24.02.21
NIC Offers Expedited Options for U.S. Passports
10.02.21
EGOV Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of NIC Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EGOV
10.02.21
NIC Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
10.02.21
Tyler Technologies to Acquire NIC in $2.3 Billion All-Cash Transaction
09.02.21
County of Kaua‘i, NIC Hawaii Provide New Digital Landfill Payment Services
09.02.21
NIC Wins National Award for Outstanding Customer Service

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.05.20
1
NIC Inc. eure Meinungen?