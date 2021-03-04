NIC Awarded Contract to Continue Operating the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program

NIC Federal, a subsidiary of NIC Inc. (EGOV), has been selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to continue operating its award-winning Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) .

“Since 2010, industry adoption of PSP has helped improve the safety of commercial motor vehicles on America’s roadways,” said Laura Johnson, General Manager of NIC Federal. “NIC is proud to continue delivering this safety program on behalf of FMCSA.”

Procured via a no-cost contracting model funded entirely by transactional fees paid by end users of the service, NIC will deliver complete operational and secure payment processing support for PSP on behalf of FMCSA.

“At NIC, we strive to enhance the government experience for all. Use of contracting models that are funded by transaction fees—not appropriations—transform how digital government services are delivered and consumed for the better,” said Danielle Schefer, Vice President of NIC Federal. “By placing greater accountability on the part of private industry to build, enhance, and actively promote digital government services that citizens and business will want to use, the ‘build it and forget it’ mind-set is avoided—resulting in cost savings, improved constituent experiences and increased efficiency for government.”

About NIC Federal

Headquartered in Arlington, Va., NIC Federal partners with federal agencies to transform how constituents interact with the services government provides. NIC’s digital solutions enable agencies to dedicate more time and resources to their missions while minimizing government risk, cost and oversight requirements. NIC Federal is part of the NIC family of companies.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,800 federal, state, and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005832/en/