 

Description of the 2021-2022 treasury share buy-back programme submitted by the Board of Directors for the approval of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of 8 April 2021

French public limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €1,478,800,602.50
Registered office: 1 cours Ferdinand de Lesseps, F-92500 Rueil Malmaison
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com
Description of the 2021-2022 treasury share buy-back programme
submitted by the Board of Directors
for the approval of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of 8 April 2021

I-Summary

  • The shares concerned by the 2021-2022 buy-back programme are VINCI shares listed for trading in the A Compartment of the regulated market of NYSE Euronext in Paris under ISIN code FR0000125486.
     
  • The programme offers the possibility of purchasing shares up to a maximum of 10% of the number of shares making up the Company’s share capital over a period of eighteen months from 8 April 2021 to 7 October 2022 (see duration of programme below). This limit is based on the number of shares making up the share capital at the time of the purchases.

Since the programme provides for the possibility of using derivatives in performing it, the treasury shares that the Company could purchase through the exercise of the share purchase options that it may have bought previously will be included in the calculation of the maximum number of shares authorised over the eighteen-month duration of the programme, at the time of the purchase of these share purchase options, and not at the time of their exercise, if any.

  • Maximum purchase price: €130.
     
  • Maximum amount of purchases authorised: €2 billion.
     
  • The purchase cost of any derivatives used by the Company in connection with the programme shall be recognised in the maximum amount authorised at the time they are put in place. The amount relating to the price of any treasury shares acquired through the exercise of share purchase options shall only be recognised at the time of their exercise. Additional amounts that may be allocated to the liquidity agreement shall be recognised in the maximum amount of purchases authorised.
