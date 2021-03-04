 

Aéroports de Paris SA - Information regarding the voting rights and shares as of 28 February 2021

4 March 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 28 February 2021
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”

ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD

  

Date Total number of shares Total number of gross voting rights Total number of net voting rights1
28/02/2021 98,960,602 171,787,891 171,771,831

 

1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights

 

 

 

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020, group revenue stood at €2,137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1,169 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

 

