Promo video of Qingdao goes viral online (VIDEO)
Qingdao (ots) - What kind of city is Qingdao? Romantic, classic, open, modern,
or free? There are one thousand versions of the city in one thousand people's
eyes.
Check out the newly-minted promotional video named "Growth - Qingdao", and savor
the cyberpunk charm of the city.
The promo video, the first of its kind in the country, went viral online soon
after its release for its new industrial style and inspiring music played a cool
robot band.
Qingdao is now on the track of developing into a world-leading city in
industrial Internet, with industrial robots widely applied in factories across
the city.
In the video, seven robots from KUKA, a German manufacturer of industrial
robots, staged a fascinating performance with such instruments as keyboard, bass
guitar and drums. It reportedly took a group of engineers and musicians more
than two months to "train" the robots. The perfect combination of the rhythm of
industrial production and the electronic music makes the video full of the new
industrial style.
The scene frequently cuts from the performance to the introductions to 17
high-growth enterprises including COSMOPlat, Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials
Technology, Qingdao Fengguang Precision Machinery, Qingdao Sentury Tire, CRRC
Sifang Institute, Qingdao Kutesmart, CP Pharmaceutical Qingdao, Qingdao Bright
Moon Seaweed Group and Qingdao Free Trade Laser Technology. These
enterprises,believed to be the future stars of Qingdao, are growing fast in the
"fertile soil" of the city.
Here, enterprises are growing together with the city.
Qingdao gives full respect to the law of market and the role of enterprises as
the main market players. The city government has accelerated the building of an
ecosystem consisting of industry chains, supply chains, talent chains and
technology chains for the development of industrial Internet, and has improved
administrative services and adopted a 10-article policy to support innovation
and entrepreneurship.
The city has thus far incubated a large number of high-growth enterprises, and
also attracted many industry-leading enterprises, chambers of commerce, business
associations and other organizations which are linking the city with a wider
range of resources.
Qingdao is a city of youthful vitality, with startups springing upexuberantly.
Join the cohort of the startups, and grow together!
Contact:
Zhu Yiling
Tel.:0086-532-85911619
Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao
YouTube: https://youtu.be/Wm9bclj2rmI
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135190/4855381
OTS: Stadt Qingdao
