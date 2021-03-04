 

Genomic Vision Announces the Issuance of the 2nd Tranche of Convertible Notes With Warrants (OCABSA) for €1.2 Million, as Part of the Financing Line Concluded With Winance for a Maximum Amount of €12 Million

Genomic Vision (the “Company” - FR0011799907 – GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announces the issuance of the second tranche of convertible notes with equity warrants attached (OCABSA) for €1.2 million.

As part of a press release dated June 15, 2020, the Company announced the signing of a contract with Winance on June 11, 2020 to setting up a financing line by issuing convertible bonds (the “OC”) into ordinary shares to each of which will be attached a share subscription warrant (the “BSA” and together with the shares to which they are attached the “ABSA” and with the OC the “OCABSA”), for a maximum total amount of 12 million euros. The extraordinary shareholders meeting of the Company which met on October 30, 2020 approved the implementation of this financing line.

Terms of the operation

By using the delegation granted by the extraordinary shareholders meeting, Genomic Vision’s Executive Board opted, on March 1st, 2021, for the issuance of 1,200 OCABSA for a total amount of 1.2 million euros for the benefit of Winance or any affiliate entity (the “Investor”).

The convertible notes will have to be subscribed to by the Investor within ten (10) working days of the Executive Board’s decision, subject to standard conditions being met.

The gross proceeds of the transaction will therefore be €1.2 million and the net proceeds €1.1 million.

The main terms of this financing programme structured in 12 tranches of OCABSA totalling €12 million are described in the prospectus approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on February 9, 2021 under no. 21-028, consisting of a securities note and a Universal Registration Document approved filed with the AMF under no. R21-002.

***

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 30 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV – ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

***

Member of the CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on February 9, 2021 under reference number R.21-002, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.



