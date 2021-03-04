 

Weebit Nano to Attend 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology, announced that its CEO Coby Hanoch will attend the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually March 15 - 17, 2021. The ROTH Conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. During previous events, ROTH has hosted close to 550 participating companies and attracted more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Mr. Hanoch will hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference, during which he will present the company’s vision for the future of semiconductor memory, the company’s development milestones and plans, and its progress toward commercialization.

To schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Weebit management during the event, please contact your ROTH representative. Investors who are not yet registered should submit a new investor registration request at https://ibn.fm/ROTH2021Registration, then email a meeting request to pc@roth.com once registration is accepted.

About ROTH Capital Partners
ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Weebit Nano
Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. Because it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See: www.weebit-nano.com.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

