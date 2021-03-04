Four Brunswick Corporation Boat Brands Receive CSI Awards for Commitment to Excellence in Customer Satisfaction 

METTAWA, Ill., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) announced the recipients of the 2020 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards for excellence in customer satisfaction, including four Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) Boat Group brands – Boston Whaler, Crestliner Boats, Heyday Boats and Lund Boats. The annual CSI award recognizes marine manufacturers who attain the highest levels of customer contentment, as voted on by the customers themselves.

“It’s an honor to have so many of our brands in the Brunswick Boat Group portfolio recognized in this year’s annual CSI awards among the world’s top marine manufacturers,” said Aine Denari, President, Brunswick Boat Group. “We continue to prioritize the entire lifecycle of the consumer experience — from the craftsmanship of our boats to the technology we innovate and the service we provide daily. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and the CSI awards affirms our commitment.”