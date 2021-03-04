 

Heritage Southeast Bank Hires Anastasia Lambert as Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources

ATLANTA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bank announced Anastasia Lambert, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, has joined as Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources. She will be responsible for overseeing strategy and execution of benefits, payroll, hiring and training and will be based at the bank’s corporate office in McDonough, GA.

Lambert joins the bank with a wealth of employee relations, training, compensation and performance management knowledge and experience. She holds the Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) and Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) designations as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Counseling and Human Services from Point University.

“We are excited to have Anastasia join our team,” said Kathy Zovlonsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer of Heritage Southeast Bank. “She has a strong track record of creating strategies and solutions that meet companies’ people needs and developing effective leaders. Her banking experience, combined with her HR knowledge and training, make her a great fit to lead our HR strategy and team.”

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc., and Heritage Southeast Bank:
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCQX: HSBI) serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.5 billion in assets, the bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its more than 22 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website

While the branches of each of the three combined legacy institutions operate under their respective legacy names, all such branches are branches of the same single insured depository institution, Heritage Southeast Bank, and a customer’s deposits in branches operating under different trade names will be commonly insured and subject to the same FDIC insurance limits.

Media Contacts: Pat Check
  770-789-6051
  pat@latitude34pr.com
   
  Kelly Frommer
  404-434-0094
  kelly@latitude34pr.com





