EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR FEBRUARY 2021
Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris – 4 March 2021 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for February 2021.
Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:
https://euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes
CONTACTS media - mediateam@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen (Europe/Paris) : +33 1 70 48 24 45 parispressoffice@euronext.com
Marianne Aalders (Amsterdam): +31 20 721 41 33 maalders@euronext.com
Pascal Brabant (Brussels): +32 2 620 15 50 pbrabant@euronext.com
Shannon Sweeney (Dublin): +353 1 617 424 ssweeney@euronext.com
