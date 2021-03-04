 

Atos Disclosure of trading in own shares

ATOS SE
A European public limited-liability company (“Societas Europea”)
with a share capital of 109,993,166 euros
Registered office: River Ouest, 80 Quai Voltaire – 95870 BEZONS
Pontoise Registry of Commerce and Companies: 323 623 603

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, March 4, 2021: Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Atos SE declares the following transactions in its own shares totaling € 20.6 million from Thursday, February 25, 2021 to Wednesday, March 3, 2021, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Name of the issuer Issuer identity Code Trading Session ISIN Number of shares purchased Weighted
average price
(in euros) 		Identity code of the Market Reference
Atos SE ATO.PA 25/02/2021  FR0000051732            60,000         64.93   XPAR
Atos SE ATO.PA 26/02/2021  FR0000051732            60,000         64.35    XPAR
Atos SE ATO.PA 01/03/2021  FR0000051732            60,000         65.03   XPAR
Atos SE ATO.PA 02/03/2021  FR0000051732            60,000         64.39   XPAR
Atos SE ATO.PA 03/03/2021  FR0000051732            80,000         63.50   XPAR
Total              320,000      

 The detailed list of transactions is available on atos.net in the section Regulated Information [link].

Contacts

Investor Relations:              Gilles Arditti                 +33 1 73 26 00 66
                                                                                   gilles.arditti@atos.net

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Attachment




