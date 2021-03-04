Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, March 4, 2021: Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Atos SE declares the following transactions in its own shares totaling € 20.6 million from Thursday, February 25, 2021 to Wednesday, March 3, 2021, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Name of the issuer Issuer identity Code Trading Session ISIN Number of shares purchased Weighted

average price

(in euros) Identity code of the Market Reference Atos SE ATO.PA 25/02/2021 FR0000051732 60,000 64.93 XPAR Atos SE ATO.PA 26/02/2021 FR0000051732 60,000 64.35 XPAR Atos SE ATO.PA 01/03/2021 FR0000051732 60,000 65.03 XPAR Atos SE ATO.PA 02/03/2021 FR0000051732 60,000 64.39 XPAR Atos SE ATO.PA 03/03/2021 FR0000051732 80,000 63.50 XPAR Total 320,000

The detailed list of transactions is available on atos.net in the section Regulated Information [link].

Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti +33 1 73 26 00 66

gilles.arditti@atos.net

