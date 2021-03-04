 

CORRECTING and REPLACING Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches E-Scooters in Jacksonville, Florida

MICRO-MOBILITY LEADER, HELBIZ, LAUNCHES E-SCOOTERS IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

A total of 250 e-scooters will be deployed

Follows successful launches of fleets in Miami, Richmond, Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington and nearly 30 cities around the world

Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced the launch of its safe and innovative fleet of e-scooters in Jacksonville, Florida after securing a one-year permit. One hundred e-scooters will be available on the ground today, with a total fleet of 250 devices that is scheduled for rollout in the coming months.

“We’re excited to officially launch fleet operations in Jacksonville to offer sustainable and affordable rides to the community to meet their last mile needs,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. “Jacksonville offers a vibrant community where accessible micro-mobility solutions enable residents to get around. We look forward to integrating ourselves into the community to help promote safe and equitable access to our devices.”

The e-scooters with swappable batteries will be available in corral zones, created by the city, throughout Jacksonville’s downtown area. Helbiz plans to launch a number of community initiatives to engage with locals including the Helbiz Apprenticeship Program, which provides career pathway opportunities in the high-demand mobility industry, and the Helbiz Access Program, which offers discounts on rides for low-income residents. Through various community engagement events, Helbiz is committed to driving the awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions around the area.

As part of the company’s Covid-19 safety guidelines, each device will come equipped with hand sanitizer for riders to access before and after each ride. This is in addition to establishing increased hygiene and safety standards for staff when they work around the city and within the Jacksonville-based warehouse where the devices are housed. Importantly, all vehicles will also be cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.

