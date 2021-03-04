Secret Deodorant Brings Relief to Over 100,000 Women and Their Families with YWCA Partnership

As part of a $1 million pledge to help foster gender equality, Secret Deodorant is helping to pay for childcare, workforce development and barrier reduction programs and services for more than 100,000 women and their families across the YWCA network. Spanning across 12 communities that continue to be impacted by the pandemic, the donation will aid YWCA to provide safe and affordable care for children and workforce development programs to ensure that moms are able to re-enter the workforce with family-sustaining jobs.

This latest installment of the Raise It Up campaign brings a docuseries entitled “Secret Superhero Moms,” as a portrayal of a working mother’s resilience to provide for her children despite financial hardships and career challenges. In partnership with the YWCA, Secret is shining a light on the perseverance of three real-life superhero moms, using the video series to drive awareness of its belief that women and their families shouldn’t have to sweat childcare.

"When the December job loss report showed 100% of the 140,000 job losses belonged to women1, it was a breaking point,” said Sara Saunders, Senior Brand Director, Secret & Gillette. "As a result of the pandemic, women - especially women of color - have been forced to scale back or leave their jobs, further exacerbating existing economic and racial disparities. Through our partnership with YWCA, we are creating tangible solutions and a meaningful impact by supporting their mission in providing essential childcare resources.”

The brand commissioned a survey to understand how children viewed their moms. Conducted among children between the ages of 8-12, Secret found that 97% of children agree their mom is their superhero. When asked of their moms’ super abilities, 74% of kids said their moms are always there to help them, 66% said they always fix problems, and 54% said they always get the job done.

“These women are role models in their communities, and most importantly, superheroes to their children,” said Elisha Rhodes, Interim CEO, YWCA USA. “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Secret and what they continue to do to embolden women everywhere. We hope these childcare development programs help lift a weight off the shoulders of many other families.”