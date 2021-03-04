Director/PDMR Shareholding
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")
4 March 2021
Director/PDMR Dealing
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (LSE: SVCT) announces that it has been informed that Alex Clarkson, Non-executive Director, has subscribed for 10,060 new B Ordinary Shares of 1p each (“B Shares”), as part of the Company’s Offer for Subscription announced on 13 October 2020, at a price of 99.4p per B Share.
Following this subscription, Mr Clarkson is beneficially interested in 10,060 B Shares, representing 0.10% of the Company's B Shares and 0.06% of the total voting rights in the Company (which include the Company’s Ordinary Shares).
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alex Clarkson
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
b)
LEI
213800VP9N3LOQZ22441
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
B Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB00BG13MH08
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition through public offer for subscription
c)
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|Price(s)
|Volumes(s)
|99.4p
|10,060
d)
Aggregated information
n/a - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
2 March 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
~ End ~
For further information, please contact:
John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com
Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk
Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:
John Davies
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk
