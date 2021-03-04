EQS-News Terraoil implements Enterprise Resource Planning System to transform business operations
|
EQS Group-News: TERRAOIL SWISS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Terraoil implements Enterprise Resource Planning System to transform business operations
The Company has been working diligently with Vienna Advantage to ensure a smooth transition and rolled out the system in phases, beginning with its Swiss headquarters in Zug. All entities will be operating under the Vienna Advantage ERP System for 2021 onward.
Terraoil's CFO, Bill Cummins was interviewed by Vienna Advantage. Click here for the interview.
Terraoil forward-looking statements
This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of Terraoil Swiss AG as of this date and Terraoil Swiss AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release.
Terraoil contact
Peter Krempin, CEO
T: +41 71 544 01 20
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TERRAOIL SWISS AG
|Industriestrasse 47
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 544 01 20
|Fax:
|+41 71 535 59 08
|E-mail:
|info@terraoil.swiss
|Internet:
|terraoil.swiss
|ISIN:
|CH0369663445
|EQS News ID:
|1173244
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
|
1173244 04.03.2021
0 Kommentare