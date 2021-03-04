 

Total Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 18:32  |  115   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) on February 25, 2021:

Transaction date

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Total S.E.!
Long
Basispreis 36,13€
Hebel 11,52
Ask 0,46
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 43,33€
Hebel 9,32
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares (EUR/share)

Amount of transactions (EUR)

Market (MIC Code)

25.02.2021

402,506

39.6006

15,939,466

XPAR

25.02.2021

197,494

39.6063

7,822,011

CEUX

25.02.2021

-

-

-

TQEX

25.02.2021

-

-

-

AQEU

Total

600,000

39.6025

23,761,477

 

The purpose of the share buyback operations carried out between February 15 and 25, 2021 is to cover the free share allocation plans, notably the plan decided by the Board of Directors on March 14, 2018 whose final allocation is scheduled for March 15, 2021.

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/C ...

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

* * * * *

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Total Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Regulatory News: In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Sprit wird trotz sinkender Ölpreise teurer
03.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
01.03.21
L’Industreet Officially Opened by the French President: Total Makes a Commitment to Youth Training and Employment
27.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 08/21
26.02.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
25.02.21
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
24.02.21
Benzinpreis auf höchstem Stand seit Januar 2020
23.02.21
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes Three New Members
23.02.21
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit Agricole Assurances
20.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/21

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
599
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
10.04.20
4
ANALYSE: Bernstein rät zur Vorsicht bei Ölaktien und stuft den Sektor ab
09.03.20
2
Nach Ölpreisverfall auch günstigere Kraftstoffpreise möglich