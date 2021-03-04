 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Announces That Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 18:31  |  94   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between December 2, 2019 and September 25, 2020. Aquestive is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops products to address unmet medical needs. The Company's most advanced proprietary product candidate is Libervant (diazepam), the first oral diazepam-based therapy for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures.

If you suffered a loss due to Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Misled Investors About the Likelihood of Approval of its New Drug Application for Libervant

According to the complaint, on December 2, 2019, Aquestive announced the completion of the rolling submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Libervant Buccal Film for the management of seizure clusters (the "Libervant NDA"). During the relevant period, Aquestive expressed that the process for obtaining FDA approval was on target and "as expected."

On September 25, 2019, Aquestive announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA indicating that the review cycle for the Libervant NDA was complete but the application could not be approved in its current form. Aquestive informed shareholders, "the FDA cited that, in a study submitted by the Company with the NDA, certain weight groups showed a lower drug exposure level than desired. The Company intends to provide to the FDA additional information on PK modeling to demonstrate that dose adjustments will obtain the desired exposure levels." On this news, Aquestive's stock price fell $2.64 per share, or over 34.69%, to close at $4.97 per share on September 28, 2020.

If you purchased shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) between December 2, 2019 and September 25, 2020, you have until April 30, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Announces That Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) on Behalf of Investors
04.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) on Behalf of Investors
03.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) on Behalf of Investors
03.03.21
AQST BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – AQST
02.03.21
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers - AQST
25.02.21
Aquestive Therapeutics Reaffirms Near-Term NDA Resubmission for Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film Following FDA Feedback
17.02.21
Aquestive Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights on March 9 and Host Conference Call on March 10 at 8: 00 a.m. ET
09.02.21
Aquestive Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Julie Krop, M.D., and Marco Taglietti, M.D., and Announces Resignation of Douglas K. Bratton from Board of Directors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.08.20
55
AQST (Mkap $76 M) 3 Marketed Drugs / 4 NDAs eingereicht