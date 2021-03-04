At Home’s Mary Jane Broussard Receives Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), the home décor superstore, announced today that Mary Jane Broussard, the company’s Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, has received D CEO magazine’s Constance "Connie" Konstans Award for excellence in corporate governance.

“Mary Jane’s leadership has brought meaningful oversight, security, and transparency to our company and our stakeholders,” said At Home chairman and CEO Lee Bird. “We are grateful for her expertise and guidance as we continuously cultivate our culture and expand our programs, policies, governance, and disclosures around sustainability, human capital management, risk, privacy and security, and stockholder engagement.”

In addition to Ms. Broussard’s other roles, she also served as At Home’s interim chief human resources officer for the majority of 2020. Her broad leadership was critical to the company maneuvering through COVID including—among other things—implementing stringent in-store health and safety protocols, complying with varying local mandates and orders, rapidly expanding e-commerce and curbside offerings, and establishing remote working practices and security for the corporate teams.

“This year presented extraordinary governance opportunities and challenges for all companies. I am proud of how our people navigated the unprecedented possibilities and risks, many of which were part of the ripple effect of Covid-19. We spearheaded measures and oversight to ensure team members, customers, and communities were safe and healthy,” said Ms. Broussard. “Additionally, this year brought powerful focus to diversity and inclusion issues, as well as increased momentum around sustainability and human capital management. It was a year of incredible growth and transformation, and while we ended the year stronger than ever, it was challenging.”

At Home also recently won the prestigious and competitive award for Best Proxy Statement (small cap) at Corporate Secretary magazine’s 2020 Corporate Governance Awards. The award recognized the thoughtful work the company put into providing stakeholders with clear and transparent disclosures around key governance issues.

