 

Sangoma Files Its Management Information Circular for Its Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Its Acquisition of Star2Star

04.03.2021, 18:52   

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (“Sangoma”) (TSXV: STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) solutions, today is providing an update in connection with its proposed acquisition of StarBlue Inc. (the parent company of Star2Star Communications, LLC herein “Star2Star”), which was previously announced on January 29, 2021 (collectively, the “Acquisition”).

Sangoma today has filed its management information circular (the “Circular”) and related materials under its profile on www.sedar.com and on Sangoma’s website. In addition, Sangoma has mailed these documents to shareholders in order to obtain shareholder approval of the Acquisition and creation of a new “Control Person” of Sangoma (see below) at a virtual special meeting of shareholders to be held on March 29, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”) at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time).

As previously announced in Sangoma’s press release dated January 29, 2021, the Acquisition is an arms-length transaction and will result in the creation of a new “Control Person” of Sangoma pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and pursuant to those policies, the Acquisition is subject to the approval of shareholders at the Special Meeting. Shareholders of Sangoma will consider and vote on the approval of an ordinary resolution approving the Acquisition (the “Acquisition Resolution”) and the creation of a new “Control Person” of Sangoma (as described in the Circular) at the Special Meeting. To be effective, the Acquisition Resolution must be approved by a majority of the votes cast by Sangoma shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Special Meeting. Each shareholder is entitled to one vote for each Sangoma common share held by such shareholder.

Board Recommendation

The board of directors of Sangoma (the “Board”) unanimously determined the Acquisition is in the best interests of Sangoma and fair to the shareholders of Sangoma and recommends the shareholders vote FOR the Acquisition.

Meeting and Circular

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to proactively deal with this unprecedented public health impact, the Special Meeting is scheduled to be held as a virtual-only meeting conducted by live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/236449261. The virtual Special Meeting will be accessible online starting at 9:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on March 29, 2021 and commence at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time). Shareholders, regardless of geographic location or equity ownership, will have an equal opportunity to attend the Special Meeting online. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person. Shareholders of record as of the close of business (5:00 p.m. (Toronto time)) on February 19, 2021, are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Special Meeting. Shareholders are urged to vote well before the proxy deadline of 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on March 25, 2021.

