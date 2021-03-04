 

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $69.5M Financing for 1.2-MSF Industrial Portfolio Across PA and Southern NJ

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 19:30  |  101   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the real estate services firm served as the exclusive advisor to Camber Real Estate Partners (“Camber”) in the procurement of $69.5 million for the financing of the Crossings Industrial Portfolio, a 25-building, 1.2-million-square-foot light industrial portfolio situated across Bucks County, Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. The floating-rate financing was provided by Natixis.

A Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team of John Alascio, Sridhar Vankayala, Chuck Kohaut, TJ Sullivan and Meredith Donovan represented Camber.

“The portfolio represents an ideal mix of functional, multi-tenanted and well-located light industrial assets in Greater Philadelphia’s most sought after submarkets: Bucks County and Southern New Jersey,” said Alascio. “The portfolio’s strong performance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is exemplary of the strong and diversified tenant roster, as well as the area’s unprecedented tenant demand.”

“Lenders were highly attracted to the location and functionality of the assets,” added Vankayala. “Natixis provided favorable loan terms which will enable Camber to execute on its thoughtful business plan, optimizing the assets’ ability to continue serving the region’s increasing demand for high-quality light industrial space.”

Each asset in the Crossings Industrial Portfolio offers regional accessibility via Interstates 95 and 295 and deep labor pools to draw from throughout New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Camber Real Estate Partners

Camber Real Estate Partners is a fully integrated real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, development, and repositioning of light industrial properties in the New York Metropolitan and Greater Philadelphia Areas. The firm operates an approximately 2.5 MSF portfolio and its management team has over 35 years of experience investing in its target markets through multiple cycles. In total, the firm’s management team has acquired over 9.5 MSF encompassing approximately $2.0 billion in total capitalization. To learn more, visit www.CamberREP.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $69.5M Financing for 1.2-MSF Industrial Portfolio Across PA and Southern NJ Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the real estate services firm served as the exclusive advisor to Camber Real Estate Partners (“Camber”) in the procurement of $69.5 million for the financing of the Crossings Industrial Portfolio, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Cushman & Wakefield Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
19.02.21
Cushman & Wakefield Hires Market-Leading Multifamily Capital Markets Team in Boston
17.02.21
Cushman & Wakefield Named to IAOP 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 List for 10th Consecutive Year
10.02.21
Cushman & Wakefield Selected to Manage 465,000-SF Office Building in New Jersey