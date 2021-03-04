BTCS Closes $9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to expand its transaction verification services business which entails actively operating nodes that secure proof-of-stake blockchains such as ethereum 2.0, an area of revenue-generating business activity where BTCS is the first U.S. public company to establish such operations.

Silver Spring, MD, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire ) BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS ) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a digital asset and blockchain technology focused company, today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering of 9,500,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 7,125,000 shares of common stock. The gross proceeds to the Company were $9.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. After giving effect to the offering and expenses related thereto, the fair market value of the Company’s digital assets of roughly $10.2 million and current cash balance of $10.8 million is now approximately $21 million.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 33-252509) was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 28, 2021 and was declared effective on February 16, 2021. Such securities were offered by means of a purchase agreement and prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities were filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

