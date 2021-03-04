 

Avicanna Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Raising $5.6 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of organic and sustainable plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 4,480,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD$1.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CAD$5.6 million.

Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna commented “We are pleased to have strengthened our balance sheet and to have done so in a private setting with existing shareholders and new strategic and long-term investors. We are at an excellent position now to execute our business plan and expand commercial and marketing efforts in our priority markets in North America and South America.”

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of CAD$1.75 per Warrant Share until March 4, 2024.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date hereof. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.

Avicanna is an established leader in cannabinoid research and development, which it primarily conducts at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. In addition to its developing pharmaceutical pipeline, Avicanna’s team of experts have developed and commercialized several industry leading product lines, including:

