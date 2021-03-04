Bionovate Supports Startups in the Digital Health Markets

One of the key drivers is the growing willingness of patients to participate in managing their own diseases and improving their lifestyles. Major pharmaceutical companies, payers and insurance companies have now recognized the business benefits of patient engagement and are investing heavily in mobile applications. Rising smartphone penetration and integration of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), and increasing implementation of mHealth technologies for self-management of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, are some of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the hardware segment and sensor market is also driven by the latest technological advancements in manufacturing techniques and miniaturization.

CHAM, Switzerland, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionovate Technologies Corp (OTCMKT: BIIO) (“Bionovate”), is currently in the process of compiling a shortlist for potential investments in start-ups in the digital healthcare markets, as announced. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of the healthcare market and launched numerous innovative start-ups.

Bionovate is also looking at the possibility of taking promising startups public via SPACs. Bionovate has a lot of experience and brings together the partners needed for such a transaction. The startup has the advantage of accessing fresh capital without having to comply with the strict rules of a normal IPO.

About Bionovate Technologies Corp.

Bionovate Technologies Corp. focuses on investments and the marketing of patents and licenses which bring healthcare and lifestyle diagnostics to your smartphone. With strong emphasis on digital transformation, the company intends to build an ecosystem of medical devices and mobile applications to turn health care data into personal digital services with a great user experience on mobile devices. Innovations in this field are transforming some of the most promising, high-growth-opportunity segments in the medical device market worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Bionovate Technologies Corp.

Gewerbestr. 10

6330 Cham

Switzerland

Press contact:

Sandra Meyer

Tel: +41 581 01 02 02

Mail: press@bionovate.com



