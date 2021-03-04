A Genetic Method to Predict the Effects of Personalized Treatments for Sexual Dysfunction in Women
Almere, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - There is a strict embargo on this press
release and article until the time of its scheduled publication (March 5th, 2021
at 2pm ET). The link to the article, which will go live upon publication:
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0246828
The influential open access journal PLOS ONE published an article today on a
personalized medicine approach directed at the treatment of low sexual desire
and arousal in women (Daniël Höhle, et al). Sexual functioning and its problems
are - in general - affected by both biological and psychological mechanisms.
This article deals with a personalized medical approach to sexual problems, and
thus has a primarily biological perspective. Two subtypes possibly with
different underlying mechanisms responsible for the condition Female Sexual
Interest / Arousal Disorder (FSIAD) are distinguished: 1) Women who have
relatively insensitive systems in the brain to sexual stimuli and 2) women who
are prone to activation of sexual inhibition in the brain when exposed to sexual
stimuli (but have a normal to high sensitivity to sexual stimuli). Two different
on-demand drugs have been developed in line with these mechanisms. This article
describes the development of a new genetic method (suitable for small groups)
based on Phenotype Prediction Scores (PPS) using Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms
(SNPs). SNPs are the genetic variations between human. This method has resulted
in two PPS formulas, which can be used to predict for each drug individually
whether an individual patient will show a positive or negative (or no) response
to their feelings of sexual satisfaction. In other words, the formulas predict
who will be responders to the drugs and who are not. Two drugs for FSIAD have
already been registered for the US market, but the development of these products
is based on a so-called "one-fits-all" approach. Due to the described approach
that has been chosen here, the effectiveness for the described drugs is on
average 3 times higher (with a low number of negative side effects) than the
medicines that have been developed based on one-fits-all. In short, the research
shows for both developed PPS formulas that they can reliably predict who will
benefit from each of the on-demand drugs and could therefore be potentially
useful in clinical practice.
Contact:
A.Tuiten@EmotionalBrain.nl
Emotional Brain BV Tel:+(031)36-5468346
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106150/4855484
OTS: Emotional Brain
