A Genetic Method to Predict the Effects of Personalized Treatments for Sexual Dysfunction in Women

The influential open access journal PLOS ONE published an article today on apersonalized medicine approach directed at the treatment of low sexual desireand arousal in women (Daniël Höhle, et al). Sexual functioning and its problemsare - in general - affected by both biological and psychological mechanisms.This article deals with a personalized medical approach to sexual problems, andthus has a primarily biological perspective. Two subtypes possibly withdifferent underlying mechanisms responsible for the condition Female SexualInterest / Arousal Disorder (FSIAD) are distinguished: 1) Women who haverelatively insensitive systems in the brain to sexual stimuli and 2) women whoare prone to activation of sexual inhibition in the brain when exposed to sexualstimuli (but have a normal to high sensitivity to sexual stimuli). Two differenton-demand drugs have been developed in line with these mechanisms. This articledescribes the development of a new genetic method (suitable for small groups)based on Phenotype Prediction Scores (PPS) using Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms(SNPs). SNPs are the genetic variations between human. This method has resultedin two PPS formulas, which can be used to predict for each drug individuallywhether an individual patient will show a positive or negative (or no) responseto their feelings of sexual satisfaction. In other words, the formulas predictwho will be responders to the drugs and who are not. Two drugs for FSIAD havealready been registered for the US market, but the development of these productsis based on a so-called "one-fits-all" approach. Due to the described approachthat has been chosen here, the effectiveness for the described drugs is onaverage 3 times higher (with a low number of negative side effects) than themedicines that have been developed based on one-fits-all. In short, the researchshows for both developed PPS formulas that they can reliably predict who willbenefit from each of the on-demand drugs and could therefore be potentiallyuseful in clinical practice.