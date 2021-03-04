 

A Genetic Method to Predict the Effects of Personalized Treatments for Sexual Dysfunction in Women

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
04.03.2021, 19:45  |  59   |   |   

Almere, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - There is a strict embargo on this press
release and article until the time of its scheduled publication (March 5th, 2021
at 2pm ET). The link to the article, which will go live upon publication:
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0246828

The influential open access journal PLOS ONE published an article today on a
personalized medicine approach directed at the treatment of low sexual desire
and arousal in women (Daniël Höhle, et al). Sexual functioning and its problems
are - in general - affected by both biological and psychological mechanisms.
This article deals with a personalized medical approach to sexual problems, and
thus has a primarily biological perspective. Two subtypes possibly with
different underlying mechanisms responsible for the condition Female Sexual
Interest / Arousal Disorder (FSIAD) are distinguished: 1) Women who have
relatively insensitive systems in the brain to sexual stimuli and 2) women who
are prone to activation of sexual inhibition in the brain when exposed to sexual
stimuli (but have a normal to high sensitivity to sexual stimuli). Two different
on-demand drugs have been developed in line with these mechanisms. This article
describes the development of a new genetic method (suitable for small groups)
based on Phenotype Prediction Scores (PPS) using Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms
(SNPs). SNPs are the genetic variations between human. This method has resulted
in two PPS formulas, which can be used to predict for each drug individually
whether an individual patient will show a positive or negative (or no) response
to their feelings of sexual satisfaction. In other words, the formulas predict
who will be responders to the drugs and who are not. Two drugs for FSIAD have
already been registered for the US market, but the development of these products
is based on a so-called "one-fits-all" approach. Due to the described approach
that has been chosen here, the effectiveness for the described drugs is on
average 3 times higher (with a low number of negative side effects) than the
medicines that have been developed based on one-fits-all. In short, the research
shows for both developed PPS formulas that they can reliably predict who will
benefit from each of the on-demand drugs and could therefore be potentially
useful in clinical practice.

Contact:

A.Tuiten@EmotionalBrain.nl

Emotional Brain BV Tel:+(031)36-5468346

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106150/4855484
OTS: Emotional Brain


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A Genetic Method to Predict the Effects of Personalized Treatments for Sexual Dysfunction in Women There is a strict embargo on this press release and article until the time of its scheduled publication (March 5th, 2021 at 2pm ET). The link to the article, which will go live upon publication: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Keine gute Idee: PIN als "Telefonnummer" tarnen
146 Milliarden Euro für die Tonne? / Banken und Kunststoffindustrie verschärfen globale ...
Mehr Bewegung an den Märkten: Leichter Zinsanstieg bei Immobiliendarlehen (FOTO)
Ferienimmobilien: Italienische Zweitwohnsitze gefragt / Privileg bei der Anfahrt
Stefanini eröffnet Security Operations Center in Rumänien und strebt Wachstum in der ...
Themenwoche "business as female": THE SHIFT INITIATIVE by Handelsblatt Media Group setzt Schlaglicht auf Diversität in der ...
ProSiebenSat.1 Group beendet 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal: Wachstum von 11 % bei Umsatz und von 12 % bei adjusted EBITDA
GoDaddy und Impact Hub Munich: Förderprogramm "New Roots" stärkt Business-Expertise von Gründerinnen ...
Titel
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Phishing und Viren: So schützt Dataport die Verwaltung
Keine gute Idee: PIN als "Telefonnummer" tarnen
EANS-News: ams AG / Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag von ams mit OSRAM in Kraft; ams und OSRAM ...
Erfolgreiches Closing: Payment Service Provider PAYONE mit neuer Gesellschafterstruktur / Führender Partner für ...
Benzin spürbar teurer / Preis für Rohöl sinkt (FOTO)
"Reaper of Death" dominiert das neueste Sammlermünzenangebot der Royal Canadian Mint ...
Admitad erwirbt Tapfiliate, die niederländische Affiliate-Marketing-SaaS-Plattform
"Warum warten?" Start der neuen Ford-Gewerbewochen mit attraktiven Leasing-Angeboten und ...
Titel
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Über 41 Tonnen Gold bewegt - Die ReiseBank hat 2020 den Edelmetall-Umsatz und die bewegte ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:42 Uhr
ATNX BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Athenex, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – ATNX
01:31 Uhr
Plug and Play kündigt 98 Startups für ihre Frühjahrs-Chargen 2021 an
01:25 Uhr
LDOS CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc.
01:24 Uhr
PerkinElmer Prices Offering of Senior Notes
01:24 Uhr
Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Announces Pricing of $240,000,000 Initial Public Offering
01:22 Uhr
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG) on Behalf of Investors
01:08 Uhr
Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
01:02 Uhr
Douglas Emmett To Present at 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference
01:00 Uhr
Wirtschaft: Veranstaltungswirtschaft beklagt fehlende Perspektive
01:00 Uhr
Politik: Feld kritisiert Scholz bei Ablösung als Wirtschaftsweisen-Chef