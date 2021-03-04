 

FTS International, Inc. Announces Successful Launch of Fully Automated Equipment Health Monitoring and Control

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 20:12  |  76   |   |   

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) announced today that it has successfully used MachineIQ (MIQ) in partnership with KCF Technologies on an active hydraulic fracturing site.

Over the last five years, FTSI has collected over 1 billion equipment health data points and contextualized tens of thousands of failure events to build a deep knowledge base. By integrating KCF’s MachineIQ engine with FTSI’s frac software and pump control, the system is now capable of mimicking the accuracy and precision of highly trained operators, while reducing time to execute from minutes to milliseconds. Using advanced analytics, MIQ monitors fluid ends, power ends, transmissions, engines, grease systems, and more.

Buddy Petersen, FTSI’s Chief Operating Officer, commented, “When an equipment operator identifies a problem with a pump, they need to adjust rate. This is time consuming because they must assess which of the remaining pumps are healthy and available before acting. MIQ is constantly monitoring equipment health and assessing hundreds of parameters; it already knows which pumps to use and automatically optimizes operations across available units. MIQ turns a 90-second reaction into a nearly instantaneous action.”

In the first production run of its kind at a Devon Energy site in Oklahoma, MIQ successfully identified the sources of equipment issues and executed corrective actions to rebalance the system to healthy pumps. MIQ ran for over 44 hours, preventing failures with no downtime or loss of rate. Successfully assessing valves and seats, packing, and power end health, it dropped gears and rebalanced to healthy pumps over four separate events during those hours.

"FTSI has invested more than five years in our automation initiatives to ensure we frac better and more efficiently than ever before. Automated capabilities like MIQ increase equipment reliability, lower downtime, increase efficiencies, and improve safety onsite. MIQ’s real-time diagnosis and automated corrective actions allow us to pump stages as designed at optimal efficiency using condition-based maintenance," said Petersen.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is a pure-play hydraulic fracturing service company with operations across multiple basins in the United States.

To learn more, visit www.FTSI.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FTS International, Inc. Announces Successful Launch of Fully Automated Equipment Health Monitoring and Control FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) announced today that it has successfully used MachineIQ (MIQ) in partnership with KCF Technologies on an active hydraulic fracturing site. Over the last five years, FTSI has collected over 1 billion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer