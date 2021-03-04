On March 3, 2021, after the market closed, Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported that fourth quarter “Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 13.1% to $878, driven primarily by lower sales margins, partially offset by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs per unit.” Vroom also reported that for the fourth quarter, its “[n]et loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million.”

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Vroom, Inc. (“Vroom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRM ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as $13.24, or 30%, during intraday trading on March 4, 2021.

